Piper Sandler Downgrades Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) to Underweight

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,137,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132,846. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $10,865,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 863,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

