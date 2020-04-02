Piper Sandler Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Underweight

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.50. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 245.30% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QEP. Stephens cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

QEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 12,067,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,828. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

