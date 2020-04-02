Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

ADBE stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.96. 3,589,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

