Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 199,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 900,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Polymet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 925,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 488,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Polymet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Polymet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the period.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

