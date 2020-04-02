Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 2,175,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,047,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 2.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.