ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading 18.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) traded up 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.14, 3,326,787 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 383% from the average session volume of 689,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 9,305.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

