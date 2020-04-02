ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading 18.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) traded up 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.14, 3,326,787 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 383% from the average session volume of 689,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.
About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
