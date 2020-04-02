PUBLISH (NEWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,505.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $313,148.38 and approximately $32,505.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

