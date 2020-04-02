QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0377 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, QASH has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi and Liquid. QASH has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $133,093.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Huobi, IDEX, EXX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

