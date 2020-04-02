Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Shares of PWR opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

