QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $58,187.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.68 or 0.04389136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,833,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

