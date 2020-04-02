Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,724,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Range Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

