Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

RRC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,724,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $580.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

