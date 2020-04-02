Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Reaches $362,557.27

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, ABCC and Hotbit. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $362,557.27 and $69,803.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.68 or 0.04389136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BitForex, ABCC, FCoin, Hotbit, HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.