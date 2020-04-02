Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Talos Energy (TALO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO):
- 4/2/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/25/2020 – Talos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Talos Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/12/2020 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/10/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 2/6/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 644,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
