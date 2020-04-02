Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Talos Energy (TALO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO):

4/2/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Talos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Talos Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/6/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 644,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

