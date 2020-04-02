REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Up 12.6%

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares rose 12.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 324,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 232,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.22.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 108.03% and a negative net margin of 672.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the third quarter worth about $190,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

