Reviewing Retail Value (RVI) and Its Rivals

Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Retail Value to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Retail Value alerts:

This table compares Retail Value and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million $46.75 million 4.18 Retail Value Competitors $1.72 billion $285.74 million 7.60

Retail Value’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.1% and pay out 73.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 19.56% 6.61% 2.72% Retail Value Competitors 5.27% 4.49% 2.12%

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Value and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Retail Value Competitors 366 832 897 47 2.29

Retail Value currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.65%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 70.43%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value rivals beat Retail Value on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.