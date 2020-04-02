RIB Software (ETR:RIB) PT Set at €22.00 by Warburg Research

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ETR RIB traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.56 ($33.21). 237,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 12-month low of €13.01 ($15.13) and a 12-month high of €29.60 ($34.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.17.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

