Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,343.70 ($30.83).

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 127.20 ($1.67) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,479.60 ($19.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,572,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,066.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

