Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $11.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,217. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

