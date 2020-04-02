Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.49 ($47.08).

ETR:SHL traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €35.66 ($41.47). 751,534 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.63. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

