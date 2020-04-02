Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.49 ($47.08).

ETR:SHL traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €35.66 ($41.47). 751,534 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.63. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

