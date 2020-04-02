Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.49 ($47.08).

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.66 ($41.47). The company had a trading volume of 751,534 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

