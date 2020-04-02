Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.49 ($47.08).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.66 ($41.47). The company had a trading volume of 751,534 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.