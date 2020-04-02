Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $7.25

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $8.25 to $7.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,162,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,529,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

