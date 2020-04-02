SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,795,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 710,109 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.