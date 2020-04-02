St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 15,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.