Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.42. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 25,370,138 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

