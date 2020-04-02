Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 32.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was down 32.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 3,036,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,594,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Cowen lowered Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.