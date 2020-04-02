Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27, 286,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 340,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

SUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

