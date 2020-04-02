sUSD (SUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $7,016.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $7,016.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,730,511 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.