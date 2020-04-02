SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) vs. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Head to Head Analysis

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 1 5 11 0 2.59 Renasant 0 3 1 0 2.25

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $249.20, indicating a potential upside of 74.33%. Renasant has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.70%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Renasant.

Risk and Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 32.20% 19.33% 1.73% Renasant 24.13% 8.07% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Renasant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 2.09 $1.14 billion $21.73 6.58 Renasant $695.83 million 1.82 $167.60 million $2.91 7.67

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Renasant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

