Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 17%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) shares traded up 17% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $5.99, 644,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 513,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

