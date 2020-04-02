Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 34,272,096 shares trading hands.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,077,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,827,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.