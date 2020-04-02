Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 34,272,096 shares trading hands.
TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,077,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,827,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.