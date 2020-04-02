TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been given a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.81 ($34.66).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TLG traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.57 ($15.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €10.98 ($12.77) and a 12-month high of €31.55 ($36.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.70 and a 200-day moving average of €26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.