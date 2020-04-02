TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Down 54.5%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price dropped 54.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 195,221,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,009% from the average daily volume of 17,602,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.