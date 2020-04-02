Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Trading Up 13%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)’s share price shot up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $0.93, 1,444,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,135,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

