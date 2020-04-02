TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading Up 14.7%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares shot up 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39, 566,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

TGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.30% of TransGlobe Energy worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

