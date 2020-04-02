Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.10 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.24.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV stock traded down C$293,969.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,094. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.