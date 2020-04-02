Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,133 shares of company stock worth $1,134,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 283,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,156. The stock has a market cap of $859.32 million, a PE ratio of -412.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

