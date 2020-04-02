UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. UDR shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 2,190,200 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

