UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON UKOG traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,798,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. UK Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.37 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.85.

Get UK Oil & Gas alerts:

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.