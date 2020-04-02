Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.83.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.35. 1,233,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,749. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

