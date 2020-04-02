United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of UBFO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

