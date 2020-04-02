United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Stock Price Up 18.9%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)’s share price rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $11.40, approximately 892,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 131,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 6.63% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.