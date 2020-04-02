United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 16.7%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 321,096,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 57,476,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

