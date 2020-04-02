Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 244,324 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 224,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $276.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

