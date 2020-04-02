US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 425,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 62,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on USWS. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Research analysts expect that US Well Services Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in US Well Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Well Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

