USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Up 13.4%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) shares rose 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.72, approximately 302,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 215,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $176,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,285,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

