USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Up 18.4%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s stock price shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.03, 125,120 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 116,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $78.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

In related news, insider Dan Borgen acquired 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $108,486.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry bought 20,000 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USD Partners stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.22% of USD Partners worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

