Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 777,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,812% from the previous session’s volume of 26,683 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

