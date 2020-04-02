Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,668,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650,080. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

