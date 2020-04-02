VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 21,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,858. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

